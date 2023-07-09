A boy has “minor to moderate” injuries after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in Toronto’s west end Sunday morning, say paramedics.

The collision happened shortly after 9 a.m. near Jane Street and Alliance Avenue.

Toronto police said they were called to the scene at 9:16 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

The driver remained at the scene.

Motorists should expects possible delays in the area and consider alternate routes, Toronto police said.