Boy injured after being struck in west Toronto collision
Share:
Published Sunday, July 9, 2023 10:24AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 9, 2023 11:11AM EDT
A boy has “minor to moderate” injuries after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in Toronto’s west end Sunday morning, say paramedics.
The collision happened shortly after 9 a.m. near Jane Street and Alliance Avenue.
Toronto police said they were called to the scene at 9:16 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.
The driver remained at the scene.
Motorists should expects possible delays in the area and consider alternate routes, Toronto police said.