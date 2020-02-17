Boy rushed to hospital after Oshawa hit-and-run
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this file photo.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, February 17, 2020 10:06PM EST
A 14-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Oshawa.
Emergency crews were called to Stevenson Road North, south of Conlin Road, at around 8:10 p.m.
The boy was found with serious injuries and was taken to an Oshawa hospital for possible air transport to a trauma centre.
There is no description so far of the vehicle that fled the scene, Durham police said.