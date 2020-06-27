CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Boy seriously hurt after being struck by tow truck in Etobicoke
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 27, 2020 6:29PM EDT
A boy has been seriously injured after being struck by a tow truck in Etobicoke Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue West just before 4:45 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.
The victim was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police said.
Members of the Traffic Services unit are investigating.