

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A boy has been seriously injured after being struck by a tow truck in Etobicoke Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue West just before 4:45 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police said.

Members of the Traffic Services unit are investigating.