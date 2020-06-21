CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Boy struck by vehicle in Scarborough suffers serious injuries
Published Sunday, June 21, 2020 1:46PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 21, 2020 1:48PM EDT
A seven-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s L’Amoreaux neighbourhood this afternoon.
It happened in the area of Finch Avenue and Birchmount Road at around 1:15 p.m.
Paramedics say one pediatric patient, who is believed to be a seven-year-old boy, has been transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, police say.