A seven-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s L’Amoreaux neighbourhood this afternoon.

It happened in the area of Finch Avenue and Birchmount Road at around 1:15 p.m.

Paramedics say one pediatric patient, who is believed to be a seven-year-old boy, has been transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, police say.