Boy struck, seriously injured by vehicle in Thorncliffe Park
Published Monday, July 20, 2020 8:30PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 20, 2020 9:06PM EDT
A boy has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Thorncliffe Park.
Toronto Police said it happened near Leaside Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard.
Reports from the scene indicated that the child suffered a leg injury, police said. He was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries according to Toronto Paramedic Services.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
No road closures are in effect.