

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle near the city’s Stockyards District.

The child was struck while riding a bike at Northland Avenue and Weston Road at around 4:30 p.m.

The boy was transported to a pediatric trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.