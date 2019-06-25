Boy struck, seriously injured near Stockyards
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019 4:42PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 25, 2019 4:45PM EDT
An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle near the city’s Stockyards District.
The child was struck while riding a bike at Northland Avenue and Weston Road at around 4:30 p.m.
The boy was transported to a pediatric trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.