Boy suffers minor injuries after being struck by driver of vehicle in Brampton
Published Monday, October 16, 2023 4:24PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 16, 2023 5:36PM EDT
A boy was rushed to the hospital after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in Brampton on Monday afternoon.
According to Peel police, the collision happened at around 2:25 p.m. in the area of Kennedy Road and Vodden Street.
Upon arrival, responding officers learned that a male youth had been struck and was taken to hospital with minor injuries, Peel Regional Police Service said.
Police said that the driver remained on the scene. They were uninjured.