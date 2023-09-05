A boy is being taken to hospital and two other people are being assessed by paramedics following a stabbing in Scarborough on Tuesday night.

Toronto police said they responded to an “unknown trouble” call at an apartment in the area of Dundalk Drive and Antrim Crescent just after 6:30 p.m.

Paramedics say they have assessed three people at the scene, including a boy who is being taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Another person is not being taken to hospital, paramedics say, and a third is still being assessed for minor injuries.

The building superintendent, Amy Lei, told CP24 that a mother who is a tenant in the building called her and was concerned for her daughter’s safety.

The superintendent said she went up to the eighth floor and tried to enter the unit with a key but was unable to get inside.

Then, Lei said she went outside and saw the woman’s son, who she says is around 10 years old, hanging off of the balcony in an attempt to escape from the apartment.

“At that moment, I [saw] something very, very, very terrible, very dangerous, so that's why I called the police,” Lei said.

Police are expected to provide an update Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. More information to come.