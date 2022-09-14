A boy has been seriously injured in a car crash in Courtice, police say.

The single-vehicle collision occurred in the area of Townline Road North and Margate Drive just before 9 p.m.

Durham Regional Police say a boy believed to be 11 years old was transported to a trauma centre in Toronto with serious injuries.

An adult male who was the driver of the vehicle was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police say.

The cause of the crash is unknown.