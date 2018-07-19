

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel paramedics say a missing five-year-old boy who disappeared from his home in Brampton early this morning has been located with life-threatening injuries.

The child, according to police, was last seen by his mother in his room at around 2 a.m. at a home in the area of McHardy Court and McMurchy Avenue.

When the child’s mother woke up at around 6 a.m., police said the child was gone and the front door was open.

The boy was located by Peel Regional Police’s canine unit shortly before 7 a.m.

"Once we got the phone call our officers flooded the area and that included uniform patrol and canine officers. At around 6:59 this morning the missing boy was located near some rail tracks not too far from his residence," Const. Harinder Sohi told CP24 Thursday morning.

"He does have some injuries. We did call paramedics and he is being transported to a hospital. As far as what the injuries are, I just don’t have that information as of yet."

Paramedics later confirmed to CP24 that the boy was taken to Brampton Civic Hospital in life-threatening condition. The child, paramedics added, sustained head injuries.

Speaking to reporters at the scene Thursday, Const. Danny Marttini said she could not provide more information about the child’s condition.

“Unfortunately we don’t know the extent of the injuries right now or even what caused the injuries so until we know more information, there is just nothing more than we can say to that,” she said.

“At this point because we don’t know what caused the injuries, we can’t say if it was a train or not a train or caused by person. We need to look at all possible avenues.”

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

“Here at the scene we’ve got our investigators and they are doing their very best. They have started canvassing. We want every possible video feed, any information that is coming in from anybody who may have seen or heard anything,” Marttini said.

The railway tracks have been shut down for the police investigation.

“Until we know exactly what we are dealing with, we have to treat it with due care,” she said.

“To my knowledge there wasn’t a train that came through until we entered in so hopefully if there is any evidence, we will get every piece of it.”

Marttini said she does not believe the child has gone missing before.

She noted that the parents are understandably “distressed” by the ordeal.

“I heard the crying and the sobs when I originally talked to the officers,” she said. “I could hear through the phone.”