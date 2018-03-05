

Codi Wilson and Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 39-year-old Toronto man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old woman in Mississauga on Monday morning.

At around 8 p.m. on Monday, Toronto police arrested a suspect identified as Joseph Chang inside a McDonald’s in the area of King and Dufferin streets.

The arrest came several hours after police released a description of the vehicle Chang was believed to be using.

The black Infiniti was towed at the scene.

Police uncovered the Mississauga homicide around 5 a.m. Monday after receiving calls about shots fired in the area of Rathburn and Dixie roads.

When police arrived on scene, they found the body of a 25-year-old woman outside a townhouse complex.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have since identified the victim as Alicia Lewandowski.

Lewandowski’s best friend, Ashley Deoliveira, told CTV News Toronto that Chang is Lewandowski’s boyfriend of four years but that the relationship had been rocky. They say the couple had broken up a few times over the years.

Shortly after hearing the news this morning, Deoliveira arrived at the scene in tears.

“My sister called me and told me that something happened at her house, so I just came up the street and ran up here to find her mom but no one is here,” she said.

Police confirmed the suspect and victim knew each other.

“Our understanding is the victim and Joseph Chang did know each other. Whether it is domestic-related or not, we don’t know that as of yet,” Const. Harinder Sohi told reporters at the scene.

Chang is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on Tuesday.