

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Three boys managed to escape injury after a fire broke out at a house in Brampton Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a fire at a home on Meadow Glade Road shortly after 4:30 p.m.

According to Peel Regional Paramedic Services, two boys were found on the roof of the home and another boy ran out of the home on his own.

All of the boys were assessed at the scene, but none were seriously injured.

The fire was stamped out by around 5:15 p.m.