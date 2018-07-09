

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





An 18-year-old man from Bradford is dead after the vehicle he was travelling in slammed into a tree in King Township early Monday.

The collision happened at around 2:50 a.m. on King Street, west of Dufferin Street, near the hamlet of Ansnorveldt.

According to York Regional Police, a Toyota Corolla carrying two teens from Bradford slammed into a tree.

The 18-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old girl who was driving the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time of the crash to come forward to speak with investigators.