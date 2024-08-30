A Brampton church "youth leader and worship director" allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old for months.

Peel Regional Police said the youth met with the accused multiple times between May 1 and Aug. 15, 2024, and was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Officers charged Adam Watson, 32, with sexual assault and sexual interference. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police said Watson has been working at a church for about three years, but did not disclose the name of the place of worship.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.