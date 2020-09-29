An employee at a Brampton courthouse has tested positive for COVID-19, as cases continue to rise across the Peel Region.

On Monday, the Ministry of Attorney General issued a letter stating that an employee at the A. Grenville and Williams Davis Courthouse, near Hurontario Street and County Court Boulevard, tested positive for the virus.

The individual was tested on Sept. 23 and their results came back positive on the evening of Sept. 27.

The staff member is currently in self-isolation at home.

The employee was last in the building on Sept. 22 and they were not symptomatic on that date, according to the letter.

The Ministry says Peel Public Health is in the process of contact tracing and that all staff and stakeholders should monitor for any COVID-19 symptoms.

“Peel Public Health has informed management that if they believe there was close contact between the person who tested positive and other people who work at the courthouse, Peel Public Health will be in touch with those contacts directly,” reads the letter.

In an effort to reduce the spread of the virus, the Ministry says it has been enforcing safety protocols, including active screening, physical distancing hand hygiene, personal protective equipment and face coverings.

Since March 23, the courthouse has been receiving enhanced cleaning on a regular basis, according to the letter.

On Monday, the province reported a record 700 new cases of the virus, with 104 of those cases in the Peel Region.