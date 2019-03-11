

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A single-vehicle collision in Brampton on Monday night has left a 23-year-old man dead.

The crash took place in the area of Finch Avenue and Kenview Boulevard just after 7 p.m.

Peel Regional Police said the male victim sustained critical injuries in the incident and was pronounced dead once he arrived at the hospital.

No information regarding the cause of the deadly crash has been released by investigators.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.