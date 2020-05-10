A 23-year-old woman has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a single-vehicle collision in Brampton.

Police say a female driver struck a tree in the area of Clark Boulevard and Bramalea Road.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Peel Regional Police’s major collision bureau is investigating the crash.

Clark Boulevard is currently closed from Fleetwood Crescent to Earnscliffe Gate.