

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run in Mississauga on Thursday night has surrendered to authorities.

Layla Wilke, 61, was crossing Mavis Road in the vicinity of Knotty Pine Grove at around 8:40 p.m. when she was hit by a southbound vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Saturday the driver “likely panicked” after striking the pedestrian, who they say was crossing without the right of way.

The vehicle, described as a small white car, did not remain at the scene.

Police identified the victim on Saturday "in the hopes that a family member will contact police."

In a news release issued on Saturday morning, police also said that they have recovered video from the area of the collision.

Late on Saturday night, police said the suspect in the incident, described only as a male, surrendered to police at 22 Division in Brampton, accompanied by a lawyer.

Investigators said the vehicle involved was located in Brampton.