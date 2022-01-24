A residential highrise building in Brampton has been evacuated as crews deal with a fire.

Firefighters were called to an active fire at a building on Lisa Street, in the area of Clark Boulevard and Dixie Road, shortly after 2 p.m.

AT around 2:45 p.m., Peel police said the building was being evacuated.

Peel Paramedic Services said they assessed two people at the scene for minor injuries. No serious injuries have been reported so far.

A number of local roads are closed in the area.

There is no word so far as to how the fire started or how much damage there is.