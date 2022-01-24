Brampton highrise evacuated after fire
Published Monday, January 24, 2022 3:10PM EST
A residential highrise building in Brampton has been evacuated as crews deal with a fire.
Firefighters were called to an active fire at a building on Lisa Street, in the area of Clark Boulevard and Dixie Road, shortly after 2 p.m.
AT around 2:45 p.m., Peel police said the building was being evacuated.
Peel Paramedic Services said they assessed two people at the scene for minor injuries. No serious injuries have been reported so far.
A number of local roads are closed in the area.
There is no word so far as to how the fire started or how much damage there is.