

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A female is fighting for her life in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Brampton early Sunday morning.

The collision occurred near Gore Road and Queen Street at around 12:20 a.m.

"A passing motorist discovered the body of a female lying in the middle lane of eastbound traffic," Insp. Stephen Duivensteyn told reporters at the scene.

"When they stopped to render assistance, they discovered that she had received trauma to her head and we were notified."

Police say the victim was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment and is currently listed in critical condition.

The age of the victim has not been released by police.

Investigators say the vehicle involved did not remain at the scene and officers have not yet provided a description of the suspect vehicle.

The intersection as well as the eastbound lanes of Queen Street were shut down for the police investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Peel Regional Police’s major collision bureau or Crime Stoppers anonymously.