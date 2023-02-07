Peel police have charged a man in connection with an alleged lottery scam that ripped off a total of more than $200,000 from multiple elderly victims across the country.

Police began an investigation after being contacted by victims who said they had been told they had won lottery sweepstakes.

Before they could collect their winnings, the victims were instructed to send funds to cover fees, police said.

“The victims were promised millions of dollars in cash and vehicles,” police said.

On Tuesday, police announced that they had arrested a suspect identified as 27-year-old Javaune Ledgister from Brampton.

He is facing a charge of possession of property obtained by crime. Police said Ledgister was released on an undertaking and will appear in court next month.

Investigators believe there may be more victims within and beyond the Greater Toronto Area and are asking them or anyone with information to contact the Fraud Bureau at 905-453-3311 ext. 3335 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.