Brampton man charged after parking enforcement officer assaulted near Liberty Village
Published Friday, August 26, 2022 6:21PM EDT
A Brampton man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a parking enforcement officer near Liberty Village on Thursday.
The alleged incident occurred near Ordnance Street and Strachan Avenue, south of Wellington Street West, around 6:15 p.m.
Police said a parking enforcement officer asked a man to move his car, which was allegedly parked illegally.
The man allegedly refused, and the officer issued him a ticket.
Police said the man then became confrontational and allegedly assaulted the officer.
He was shortly arrested. The man, identified as 39-year-old Christopher Hall, has been charged with assault.
He is scheduled to appear in court in October.