A 36-year-old Brampton man has been criminally charged after a man died in a fiery, seven-vehicle crash on Highway 400 last summer.

The collision happened on June 24, 2021, shortly before 7 a.m., in North York, just south of Finch Avenue West.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the driver of a loaded transport truck was involved in a chain-reaction crash as several motorists slowed down or stopped their vehicle on the highway.

The pileup caused one of those vehicle to catch fire and become engulfed in flames.

A 30-year-old Richmond Hill man died at the scene, while several others suffered minor injuries.

Highway 400 was closed for almost 14 hours as police investigated and crews cleaned up the wreckage.

A secondary collision also occurred at Rutherford Road that morning as drivers turned around at the crash scene and went the wrong way to exit the highway.

Fatal collision: #Hwy400 SB south of Finch. Loaded transport truck collided into slowing/stopped traffic causing a 7 vehicle wreck. Investigation and cleanup will take hours. Expect delays and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/1wD16nn3RW

— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 24, 2021

The driver of the transport truck, Sahil Ghai, has now been charged with criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

He has since been released on bail.

-with files from Codi Wilson