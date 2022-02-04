A Brampton man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in North York last month that left a 52-year-old male pedestrian dead.

On Friday, police announced that they arrested the driver involved and recovered the vehicle that fatally struck the pedestrian on the evening of Jan. 22 in the area of Weston Road and Knob Hill Drive.

Police said the 52-year-old was crossing a street in the area when he was hit by a black BMW series. The victim sustained critical injuries and died in hospital.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene, police said.

On Jan. 25, police released images of the suspect vehicle, appealing for anyone who recognizes it to come forward.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said the driver, 31-year-old Andre Daniel Senior, was charged with careless driving causing death, leaving the accident scene causing death, failing to comply with release order and public mischief.

Police continue to ask anyone with information about the incident and urge them to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).