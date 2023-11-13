A 31-year-old Brampton man has been arrested and charged after a semi-trailer truck was allegedly set on fire in Milton last month.

The incident happened on Oct. 2 at a parking lot at 326 Bronte St. N., just south of Steeles Avenue West.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said they attended a fire at that address at around 4 a.m.

At the scene, police said officers located a semi-trailer truck that was fully engulfed in flames.

Milton Fire and Rescue Services safely extinguished the fire.

An investigation later determined that the fire was an “act of arson,” HRPS said.

Police said that gasoline had been poured over other semi-trailer trucks in that lot, although they were not all set on fire.

A pickup truck parked next to the semi-trailer truck that was set on fire was also damaged, they said.

On Sunday, 31-year-old Brampton resident Kumar Vinit was arrested. At the same time, police also executed a search warrant at a residence in Brampton.

Vinit has been charged with two counts of arson and one count of mischief over $5,000.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777, ext. 2416, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.