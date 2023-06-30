A Brampton man has been arrested and charged with multiple offences following a traffic stop in Vaughan.

York police said in a media release that they received the call for an impaired driver at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Friday. The driver was allegedly travelling near Highway 7 and Highway 27 in a silver Dodge Durango.

Patrol officers located the vehicle stopped on the road with the engine running and the driver sleepinginside. According to the media release, the driver was determined to be impaired by alcohol. He was arrested, and police soon located a loaded handgun and cannabis in the car.

Kristofer Miller, 32, has been charged with nine offences, including impaired operation of a vehicle, blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and other firearm-related offences.

Investigators ask anyone with further information about this incident to contact York Regional Police.