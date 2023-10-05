A man has been charged for allegedly following a parking enforcement officer and damaging his vehicle after receiving a ticket in downtown Toronto last week.

The incident happened near Queen Street West and Portland Street on the afternoon of Sept. 29.

A parking enforcement officer was issuing a violation notice to an illegally parked vehicle when he was allegedly confronted by a 22-year-old man who was visibly upset.

Police said the officer got back into his vehicle and continued his duties. The man allegedly followed the officer for several blocks.

Shortly after, while the officer was out conducting his work, the man allegedly damaged the officer’s parked vehicle.

He then fled the scene.

On Thursday, police said the suspect, Sahajvir Deol, had been arrested and charged with intimidation and mischief/damage to property not exceeding $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court in November to answer the charges.