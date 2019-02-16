

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 23-year-old man in connection with a shooting outside a Brampton home on Thursday night.

According to police, a male victim was entering a residence in the late evening hours when the suspect opened fired on him, discharging multiple rounds.

The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the shooting.

The suspect, meanwhile, fled the scene in a white Dodge Journey.

In a news release issued on Saturday, Peel Regional Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Brampton resident Marcin Beran.

Police say that they believe Beran is “actively evading” arrest.

He is described as having a light complexion, being about five-foot-eight and 150 lbs. with medium length blonde hair and a beard. He also has the words “Loyal to Family” tattooed on his right forearm.

Police are warning members of the public not to approach Beran if they see him as he believed to be “armed and dangerous.”

He is wanted for attempted murder and several other firearm-related offences, according to police.