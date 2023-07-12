A 38-year-old man from Brampton with a lengthy criminal history has been charged with attempted murder following ashooting earlier this month.

Peel police say the shooting occurred at approximately 2 p.m. in the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Richvale Drive in Brampton. The victim and suspect allegedly fled the area in separate vehicles.

The victim, a 24-year-old man from Brampton, went to the hospital, where his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

Investigators arrested Andre Slack on July 6. He was charged with attempted murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm and weapon, two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a court order, occupation of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm inside and possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm.

Police say Slack has an “extensive” criminal history, including two convictions for unauthorized possession of a firearm, drug trafficking, and breaking and entering.

Anyone with information about the July 4 incident is asked to contact investigators from Peel police.