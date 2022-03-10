Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown will make what’s being billed as “an important announcement for Canadians” this weekend amid speculation that he will seek the leadership of the federal Conservative party.

The former Member of Parliament is expected to address a crowd at Brampton’s Queen’s Manor Event Centre at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, according to an invitation being distributed via Eventbrite.

News of the event comes after Brown told reporters on Wednesday that he was close to making a decision on whether to enter the race to succeed Erin O’Toole following weeks of speculation.

“I am going to make a decision very soon and I certainly believe I need to make a decision in the coming days, given the fact that the race has already started,” he said. “But you will have to stay tuned.”

Brown stepped down as leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative party in January, 2018 following allegations of sexual misconduct involving two women.

Brown has denied the allegations.

The new leader of the federal Conservative party will be chosen on Sept. 10 but candidates must register by April 19.

Confirmed candidates so far include Ottawa MP Pierre Poilievre, former Quebec Premier Jean Charest and Haldimand—Norfolk MP Leslyn Lewis.