

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The mayor of Brampton is calling for the installation of closed-circuit cameras along two highways in the Peel region after fatal shootings in the past months.

Patrick Brown said the lack of CCTV cameras along Highway 410 and Highway 403 makes it convenient for suspects to get away.

"There's no accountability," he said. "If you saw a shooting like that in a downtown area with cameras and high visibility, it would be very difficult to escape the scene."

A 28-year-old man, who has been identified as Giovanni Delahaye of Brampton, was shot to death in a car off Highway 410 in Mississauga last week.

Two others, 17-year-old male and a 26-year-old woman who were also in the car, were seriously injured.

It is the second shooting on the highway this year. An 18-year-old Brampton teen was shot to death during a car-to-car shootout on the 410 between Bovaird Drive and Sandalwood Parkway on Sept. 16.

"I want to make sure it's no longer a convenient place for shootings," Brown said.

The Brampton mayor also said the cameras would also give Peel police an advantage in deterring this type of activity.

For cameras to be installed on the highways, Brampton needs permission from the Ontario government.

On Friday, the Peel Police Services Board passed a motion to approve working with the province to fund the placement of cameras along the highways.