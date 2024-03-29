Four suspects are wanted in connection with a case of road rage in Brampton that saw a vehicle’s windshield smashed and its driver threatened, say police.

The incident happened on Wednesday at about 7:20 p.m. near Torbram Road and Eagleridge Drive, which is south of Sandlewood Parkway East.

According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), an interaction occurred between an unnamed driver and the occupants of a gold-coloured Hyundai Sonata with the Ontario license plate CXHK981.

Police said that the victim was confronted by four individuals, threatened, and that their vehicle was damaged.

Footage circulating on social media of the incident shows four males exiting a vehicle, one of whom is seen hitting and damaging the windshield of the victim’s vehicle. They then return to their vehicle and drive off.

So far, police have identified two of the suspects as 28-year-old Akashdeep Singh and 23-year-old Ramanpreet Massih.

The third suspect is only described as a South Asian male and six feet tall. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, a black graffiti hoodie with "Jordan 33" written in red, dark colored pants, and red and white low top Jordan sneakers.

The fourth suspect is also described as a South Asian male and five foot eight inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and blue and black Jordan sneakers.

“As investigators continue to investigate and search for the suspects who are all believed to be evading police, they are encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in to the police,” PRP said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these suspects, or anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage of it is asked to contact PRP’s 21 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-453-3311, ext. 2133, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.