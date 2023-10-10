One person is in custody after a school in Brampton was briefly placed in lockdown for a stabbing that injured one person.

It’s not clear where exactly the stabbing took place.

Peel Regional Police said they received a call about a stabbing in the area of Steeles Avenue and Kennedy Road at around 10:23 a.m.

In an updated message posted on X, they said there was a report of a “person” who sustained minor injuries in a stabbing.

Police did not name the school but said at around 11:40 a.m. that the lockdown had been lifted and that one person had been taken into custody.