Brampton school briefly placed in lockdown after stabbing
Published Tuesday, October 10, 2023 12:04PM EDT
One person is in custody after a school in Brampton was briefly placed in lockdown for a stabbing that injured one person.
It’s not clear where exactly the stabbing took place.
Peel Regional Police said they received a call about a stabbing in the area of Steeles Avenue and Kennedy Road at around 10:23 a.m.
In an updated message posted on X, they said there was a report of a “person” who sustained minor injuries in a stabbing.
Police did not name the school but said at around 11:40 a.m. that the lockdown had been lifted and that one person had been taken into custody.