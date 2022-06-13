Brampton school placed under lockdown after male reportedly seen with weapon in area, police say
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)
Share:
Published Monday, June 13, 2022 12:41PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 13, 2022 12:43PM EDT
A Brampton school has been placed under a lockdown amid a report that a male was seen shooting at a wall nearby.
Peel police say that the lockdown at Jean Augustine Secondary School has been ordered as a “precaution” at this point.
Investigators are currently checking the area near Elbern Markell Drive and Bovaird Drive where the male was reportedly seen.
In a message posted to Twitter, police said that it remains unclear whether the weapon that was seen is real.
No injuries have been reported.
WEAPONS DANGEROUS:— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 13, 2022
- Elbern Markell Dr/Bovaird Dr in #Brampton
- Reports of a male shooting at a wall in the area
- Unknown is weapon is real
- Officers checking the area
- No injuries reported
- Jean Augustine PSS in lockdown as a precaution
- C/R at 11:55 a.m.
- PR22-0198371
More to come…