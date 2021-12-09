Peel police are investigating after a woman was reported near a Brampton school allegedly holding a gun.

According to police, the woman was reported to have been holding a firearm in the area of Elgin Drive and McMurchy Avenue in Brampton just after 12 p.m.

As a result, Brampton Centennial Secondary School has been placed in lockdown and Bishop Francis Allen School has been placed in a hold and secure.

Officers from Peel Regional Police (PRP) are on scene and investigating.

More information to come.