

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





One person has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a shooting in Brampton on Sunday morning.

The incident took place in the area of Hansen Road and Queen Street.

The victim was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition to be treated for their injuries following the shooting.

Police said there is one outstanding suspect wanted in connection with this case but did not provide any description.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.