

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Two victims are in life-threatening condition after a shooting took place in Brampton on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at around 9 p.m. in the area of Clementine Drive and Pergola Way.

Peel Regional Police said they are on scene investigating. No information on any possible suspects has been released in connection with this case.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as officers investigate.