A school in Brampton, Ont. has collected more than 1,500 pairs of socks for people experiencing homelessness—and they still have a week left in their campaign.

Kayla Monaghan, a French immersion teacher at Fletcher’s Creek Senior Public School, located near Steeles Avenue and Hurontario Street, knew she wanted to do something during the holiday season to help others. She reached out to Regeneration Brampton, a not-for-profit that provides services for people experiencing homelessness and poverty, to find out what her school could do to give back to their community.

“They said that socks are always an item in need, especially this time of year,” she told CTV News Toronto.

“One of the most important things, when their feet get cold, you know their whole body can get cold, as feet help regulate temperature. So socks are really needed.”

Monaghan said she brought the idea to her class and the kids immediately took charge of the project.

“We made it into a little competition just to get more socks brought in,” she said. “The class that brings in the most is going to get a pizza party.”

Every morning, students go around and collect either socks or money from each class. For every $1 collected, it equals two pairs of socks.

“Our original goal was one pair for every student and we've surpassed that,” Monaghan said. “Then we made our next goal 1,200.”

“We're going to have to set a new goal now. We just keep crushing it.”

Dan Gibson, the Director of Community Engagement for Regeneration Brampton, says the organization has partnered with about 20 schools this holiday season. These students are putting together food drives, and clothing drives, to address different needs.

“This is one example of a school that's really taking it seriously,” he said.

“One of the most important things for our guests to maintain health and wellness while they're on the street, is to be able to stay dry and warm. And socks are huge part of that.”

Regeneration Brampton offers a variety of services for individuals experiencing homelessness or poverty, including a meal program, food bank, as well as a variety of other support services.

Gibson said they serve close to 500 families or households per week.

Going into the winter season, Gibson added that Regeneration Brampton is still in need of non-perishable foods goods for their food bank, as well as warmer items like mittens and hats.

Fletcher’s Creek will continue to collect sock donations until Dec. 21.