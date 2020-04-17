The City of Brampton says it is temporarily laying off 2,000 workers as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps a range of city services and programs suspended.

The move affects part-time, temporary, casual, and seasonal staff members in non-essential and non-critical services and is effective as of tomorrow.

“These are undoubtedly some of the most challenging times the city has seen, which has led us to tough but necessary decisions,” Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said in a statement. “The extended closure of city facilities meant a change in how we deliver programs and services.

“Our focus remains a sustainable response that lessens the long-term, negative impacts of this pandemic while allowing us to help protect the safety of our community and deliver essential and critical services residents rely on.”

The city stressed the move is temporary and said in a statement that it hopes to be able to see the workers return as soon as possible.

Earlier this week, Brampton announced the cancellation of all city festivals, events, performances and permits for events at city facilities through July 1.

Emergency services and a number of other city services, such as animal services, maintenance, parks, building inspection and 311 remain open.

Brampton is providing updates on its COVID-19 response through the city’s website.