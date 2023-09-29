Brampton woman charged after allegedly defrauding local church over $275,000
An increase in non-emergency calls to Peel Region's 911 service have prompted the police force to renew public education on when it's acceptable to call 911. A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share:
Published Friday, September 29, 2023 9:57AM EDT
A former employee of St. Paul’s United Church has been charged with fraud totalling over $5,000.
Police say the employee worked at the church between October 2020 and January 2023. During this time, she was in charge of collecting payment for church hall rentals for events such as meetings, weddings and concerts. It is alleged that the employee redirected the funds from the church hall directly into personal bank accounts.
St. Paul’s United Church has reportedly been defrauded more than $275,000.
Police arrested Elizabeth Sarginson, 50, of Brampton, on Thursday.
She will appear in court on Oct. 30.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Peel Regional Police fraud bureau at (905) 453-3311, ext. 3335.