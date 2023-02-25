A second suspect wanted in connection with an alleged scam that saw over $500,000 worth of plane tickets fraudulently sold has been arrested.

Peel Regional Police said two suspects allegedly misrepresented themselves as working for United Kingdom-based travel agencies to a booking portal belonging to a major European airline.

The suspects then allegedly fraudulently sold valid flight tickets to unsuspecting customers and collected payments to benefit themselves.

Police said more than 250 airline tickets were fraudulently issued and sold, and most of the victims who purchased the tickets were from Calgary. They added that the flights were primarily to Africa.

Last month, one of the suspects – 32-year-old Adebowale Adiatu from Vaughan – was arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime.

An arrest warrant was issued for the second suspect, 44-year-old Gbemisola Akinrinade from Brampton.

On Saturday, police announced that Akinrinade had been taken into custody.

She has been charged with two counts of fraud under $5,000, obtain by false pretense, unlawful use of a computer, possession of property obtained by crime and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Police are urging anyone who believes they were scammed by the suspects or has information about the case to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or 3335 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.