

The Canadian Press





BRAMPTON, Ont. -- Police west of Toronto have issued an arrest warrant for a 24-year-old woman accused of sexual assault.

Peel regional police say Latisha Edwards confined her alleged victim in a home in Brampton, Ont., on Dec. 3.

Investigators say the alleged victim, whose gender is not being released, tried to leave, but the woman would not allow them to.

They allege she assaulted the person for several hours before finally allowing them to leave that evening.

Officers say Edwards is wanted on charges of forcible confinement, assault and sexual assault.

They say they believe she is intentionally evading police.