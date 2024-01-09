A 30-year-old man from Brantford, Ont. has died after being shot over the weekend in Miami, Florida.

In a written statement, the Six Nations of the Grand River (SNGR) council, which is based in Oshweken, Ont., said that it is “saddened” by the loss of Dylan Issacs, who died following a “tragic shooting in Florida on Sunday night.”

Isaacs had worked for SNGR since 2021, the council said, adding that he “dedicated his career to helping his community as an archaeological community monitor.”

“This truly is sad news,” Chief Sherri-Lynn Hill said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

An online crowdfunding page has been created to assist Isaacs’ family in bringing him home to Canada as well as with funeral and other related expenses.

According to the GoFundMe, Isaacs was fatally shot after he left the Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills football game on Sunday.

A Bills fan, he was reportedly walking through traffic after exiting Hard Rock Stadium when he allegedly got into a verbal argument with an unknown spectator.

The organizer of the crowdfunding campaign, who identified themselves as a family friend, said that the then individual tried to intentionally hit Isaacs with their vehicle before speeding off.

“When Dylan and others ran after the vehicle, a male got out of his vehicle and shot Dylan. Despite police efforts to revive him, Dylan died from the gunshots,” the organizer said.

Miami Gardens Police Department have also identified the victim as 30-year-old Dylan Brody Isaacs.

They said that on Sunday, Jan. 7, shortly before midnight, he was walking in the area 19401 NW 27th Ave. when he was fatally shot.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Isaacs is survived by his mother Sue and younger brother Bradyn. He will be laid to rest on the Six Nations reserve.