Police west of Hamilton have charged a 58-year-old man after he tried to import a child sex doll and was found to be in the possession of a number of unregistered guns.

Brantford police said an investigation by the Service’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit launched last month after it received information from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) that a resident had ordered a child sex doll.

A search warrant was executed by ICE and CBSA officers at a residence on Newport Road on Oct. 3 and the man was arrested, a spokesperson for Brantford police told CTV News Toronto.

Upon the man’s arrest, police said, several computers and electronic devices were seized, as well as a number of unregistered firearms.

The 58-year-old suspect is charged with importing child pornography, possession of child pornography, five counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and five counts of knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

BPS arrest 58-year-old Brantford man for child pornography and firearm related offences after CBSA intercepted the delivery of child sex doll: https://t.co/YpZbeH7S6g pic.twitter.com/27OlxBWNZH — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) October 10, 2023

The accused was not identified in a news release announcing the charges and police would not provide the suspect’s name to CTV News Toronto, citing the charges are before the court.

Brantford police said investigators were able to intercept the shipment of the child sex doll by way of the Criminal Code of Canada, which prohibits the sexualisation of children through photographs, film, video or other “visual representation.”

"This is not a victimless crime,” Insp. Kevin Reeder, of the Brantford Police Service, said in a news release issued Tuesday.

“The promotion and purchase of sex dolls resembling a child reinforce relationships of power, inequality, and violence, projecting an unhealthy image, making children vulnerable.”

Police are asking anyone with information relating to this investigation, or other sexual crimes against children, to call the Brantford Police Services ICE Unit at 519-756-0113 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.