

Daniela Germano, The Canadian Press





A 14-year-old girl from Ontario has been charged for allegedly making online threats against a high school in the United States.

Const. Natalie Lang with the Brantford, Ont., police says the girl was arrested Tuesday night and charged with uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death.

She says the threat was made in an Instagram post that threatened a school in Hanover, N.H., and mentioned a shooting.

Lang says the girl, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will be prosecuted in Canada.

The girl appeared in court Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Police say officers executed a search warrant at a home in Brantford and seized electronic devices.