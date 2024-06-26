The Milwaukee Brewers placed catcher Gary Sánchez on the 10-day injured list and added Dallas Keuchel to the active roster to start Wednesday against the Texas Rangers.

In all, the Brewers made five moves in pursuit of a three-game sweep of the defending World Series champions.

The move with Sánchez, who has a left calf strain, was retroactive to June 24. He is hitting .218 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs.

Milwaukee sent cash to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday to acquire Keuchel, a 36-year-old left-hander who had spent all of this season in the minors.

In other moves, the Brewers designated right-hander Joel Kuhnel for assignment, transferred right-hander Joe Ross to the 60-day injured list and selected catcher Eric Haase from Triple-A Nashville.