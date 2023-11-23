Lerner and Loewe’s iconic musical “Brigadoon” has returned to the Shaw Festival to kick off the 2023 holiday season.

The musical, set in a mysterious town in the Scottish highlands, has something for everyone, including time travel, a sweeping love story, and huge dance numbers. The current production, playing at Shaw until Dec. 23, is a revival, bringing back director Glynis Leyshon and a formidable cast of festival favourites, including actress Alexis Gordon as Fiona.

“It’s cool to be back again, and kind of surreal, as well,” said Gordon in an interview. “Even in rehearsals, or when I got my costume back on, I’d look down, and be, like, ‘oh my god, I’m wearing this again.’ It’s really neat.”

Gordon is no stranger to Ontario’s stages, having appeared frequently at the Shaw and Stratford festivals and having won a Dora Award for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role for her performance as Ma in the Mirvish/Grand Theatre/Cora Bissett co-production of “Room.” Gordon briefly travelled to New York to understudy the same role for its Broadway premiere, but the show’s run was suddenly cancelled earlier this year.

Despite that setback, Gordon has made major moves since March, performing in “A Little Night Music” in Denver and signing on to a New Zealand production of “Into the Woods” with Talk Is Free Theatre early next year. “I’m trying to keep things open,” said Gordon. “Typically there’s this question of, ‘what’s next?,’ and right now I’m trying to pursue bucket list items in my heart and my brain. I’m staying open to what could or might happen, all the possibilities, and see what the world and the universe has for me. I’m usually quite a determined organizer, but I’ve decided to lean into the opposite of that. Life is short. I can just stay open and see what comes my way for now – I can afford it for the next little bit – and then go from there.” For now, Gordon’s back in Niagara-on-the-Lake, where she’s also appeared in “White Christmas,” “The Doctor’s Dilemma” and “A Year with Frog and Toad (In Concert),” to name a few.

In “Brigadoon,” there are some changes since the 2019 run – a few cast members have been swapped out -- but Gordon says those changes have created “a beautiful balance of appreciation for the 2019 production and the freshness happening here. One of the challenges is making sure we’re not on autopilot, since we’ve done it before. We’re making sure we listen in new and different ways – so the journey is completely different.”

Gordon says one of the most important parts of the show is its joy, because “it balances out the real-life stakes of what people need to take a break from, and prioritizes a kind of community.

“I think I imagine that there are a lot of people crying, or searching for a kind of Brigadoon of their own,” she said, referring to the elusive, magical town featured prominently in the musical. “And I think that’s even more true now, four years after that first run in 2019.”