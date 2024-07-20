Here's a look at the British Open going into the weekend at Royal Troon. Golf's oldest championship returns to this century-old links of Royal Troon for the 10th time. This is golf's final major championship of the year. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch

Golf coverage in the United States comes on nearly six hours before the leaders tee off.

The third round starts on USA Network from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. EDT, and then it shifts over to NBC sports from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The R&A also has free streaming that provides coverage of a featured group, along with coverage of the famous “Postage Stamp” eighth hole at Royal Troon.

Who to watch

Shane Lowry is the 36-hole leader after rounds of 66-69 in a tough wind. Lowry won the Open at Royal Portrush in 2019 and he is a daunting player to catch in the wind with his strong iron play that keeps the golf ball below the wind.

Lowry got to the top by avoiding trouble at Troon.

Justin Rose and Daniel Brown are two shots behind. They have two things in common. They are English. And they both had to go through 36-hole qualifying. The difference is Rose is a former U.S. Open champion and former world No. 1.

Brown is playing his first major.

The favorites

Scheffler started as the overwhelming favorite as the No. 1 player with six wins against the strongest fields this year.

Going into the weekend, BetMGM in the UK has Lowry as the favorite at 13-8, followed by Scheffler at 7-2 and Rose at 13-2.

PGA champion Xander Schauffele is 9-1 and Patrick Cantlay is 18-1. They are both six shots behind going to the third round.

The money

The R&A has raised the prize fund to US$17 million, up $500,000 from last year but still the lowest of the four major championships.

R&A CEO Martin Slumbers is not about to get into an arms race with the other majors.

First prize gets $3.1 million. Here's how the payout works for the rest of the top 10:

Second place: $1,759,000

Third place: $1,128,000

Fourth place: $876,000

Fifth place: $705,000

Sixth place: $611,000

Seventh place: $525,000

Eighth place: $442,500

Ninth place: $388,000

Tenth place: $350,600

The British Open quiz

Try you hand at more than 100 years of history in golf at the Open Championship.

What they're saying

“I’d much rather have a disappointing Sunday than going home on Friday." — Rory McIlroy, who was devastated after losing a late lead to Bryson DeChambeau at the U.S. Open. McIlroy was among those who missed the cut at Royal Troon.

“I’ve always loved playing major championships. I just wish I was more physically sharp coming into the majors. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally, and I just wasn’t as sharp as I needed to be. I was hoping that I would find it somehow, just never did.” — Tiger Woods after missing the cut in a major for the third straight time.

“We've got enough problems with football. I can't bring golf into it.” — Justin Rose of England when told it had been 32 years since an Englishman won the British Open. England's last significant soccer title was the 1966 World Cup. The Three Lions lost to Spain in the European Championship final on Sunday.