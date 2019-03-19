

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A suspicious package has shut down a busy Toronto transit station for the second day in a row.

Broadview Station is currently closed to all subway, streetcar and bus traffic after the discovery of a suspicious item, Toronto police say.

Subway service on Line 2 is bypassing the station, with shuttle buses running between Pape and Castle Frank stations.

Bus and streetcar service are diverting around the station.

The shutdown comes a day after another suspicious package closed the station for hours during the morning rush Monday. Police eventually removed that package and determined that there was no threat to public safety.

Police later said they were seeking a suspect in connection with the incident.

Investigators said Tuesday morning that the suspect from Monday’s incident, identified as 53-year-old Kamal Badri of Toronto, is now in custody.

Police said they are working to determine whether the same suspect is connected to this morning’s incident.