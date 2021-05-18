

The Canadian Press





Brooke Henderson hopes that golf courses in her home province will reopen soon.

Outdoor activities like golf and tennis are currently banned under Ontario's COVID-19 recovery framework.

Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., says she thinks golf can be played safely if social distancing is practised.

The winningest professional golfer in Canadian history says the LPGA Tour, where she currently plays, is proof of how safe the sport can be.

Henderson is playing in the LPGA's Pure Silk Championship this week in Williamsburg, Va.

It's her first tournament since winning the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open on April 24 for her 10th career victory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2021.